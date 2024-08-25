Rhett Lashlee reflects on SMU's hard-fought win, addresses areas for improvement
In a game filled with ups and downs, the SMU Mustangs showcased their resilience and grit, overcoming a sluggish start to secure a thrilling 29-24 victory against the Nevada Wolf Pack.
Head Coach Rhett Lashlee, addressing the media after the game, acknowledging the challenge they faced and candidly addressed areas where the team fell short.
"Give Jeff (Choate, Nevada's Head Coach) and his crew a ton of credit," Lashlee began. "They came out ready to play; they kicked our tail for a good half or more of the game. I think he's going to do a really good job here... the future's bright with him here leading those guys."
Lashlee didn't shy away from criticizing his team's performance, particularly in the first half, highlighting a lack of discipline as a significant factor in their early struggles.
"That probably is the most undisciplined game we played since I've been the head coach here," he admitted. "Not proud of that... just some really self-inflicted wounds. It made it really hard on our offense for about really the first half to get any kind of momentum or anything going."
The quarterback situation was a key talking point. Lashlee explained the decision to rotate Preston Stone and Kevin Jennings, a plan devised to provide both quarterbacks with valuable game time.
However, the decision to stick with Stone in the fourth quarter, despite Jennings' strong performance, was a calculated move to maintain offensive rhythm and avoid unnecessary disruptions.
"The way the game went, we weren't getting a lot of time and possession... you don't want to go back and forth," Lashlee reasoned. He also expressed confidence in both quarterbacks, emphasizing that both are capable of leading the team to victory. "We got two guys that are that led us on touchdown drives today that are capable of playing."
The second half saw a revitalized Mustangs team take the field. Lashlee attributed this shift to halftime adjustments and a renewed focus on playing Mustang football. He also acknowledged the experience and leadership within the team as crucial factors in their ability to mount a comeback.
"The experience... we're going to need it," he stated. "And like I said, I've been on part of teams that that we've lost games like that, but we we find a way to win games like that early in the year, and it it ends up really helping us later in the season."
Lashlee didn't hesitate to address the unsportsmanlike conduct that marred the game at times.
"I don't love it at all," he said firmly. "It's not who we are and it's not who we want to be."
Despite the challenges and setbacks, the Mustangs found a way to win, demonstrating the resilience and determination that Lashlee hopes will define this team.
While acknowledging the areas that need improvement, he also celebrated the individual performances that contributed to the victory, highlighting the contributions of players like RJ Maryland and Brashard Smith.
Looking ahead, Lashlee emphasized the importance of learning from this game and carrying those lessons forward.
"We're going to have to stop the run and run the ball better to win moving forward," he stated.
The Mustangs' hard-fought victory serves as a reminder that the road to success is rarely smooth. It's about overcoming adversity, learning from mistakes, and never giving up.
