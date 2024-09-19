Rivalry Renewed: SMU and TCU Battle for the Iron Skillet
The 103rd edition of the storied rivalry between the SMU Mustangs and TCU Horned Frogs, the Battle for the Iron Skillet, takes place this Saturday at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Both teams enter the game with identical 2-1 records, setting the stage for a high-stakes matchup with implications beyond just bragging rights.
SMU Mustangs
The Mustangs are coming off a disappointing 18-15 loss to BYU where their offense struggled to find the endzone. Quarterback Kevin Jennings now the starter will need to step up and lead the offense to consistently find the end zone. The Mustangs' defense has been solid, only allowing an average of 15 points per game. They will need to continue their strong play to slow down the high-powered Horned Frogs' attack.
TCU Horned Frogs
The Horned Frogs are looking to bounce back from a heartbreaking 35-34 loss to UCF. Despite jumping out to a 28-7 lead, they couldn't hold on, raising questions about their defense. Quarterback Josh Hoover has been impressive, throwing for over 1,000 yards and 8 touchdowns in just three games. The Horned Frogs will rely on his arm and their explosive offense to get back in the win column.
TCU vs. SMU: Head-to-Head
In their most recent clashes, TCU has emerged victorious twice against their crosstown rivals. Not only that, but the Horned Frogs have also covered the spread in two of those three matchups, proving they're not just winning, but winning convincingly.
Speaking of convincing, TCU has outscored SMU by a sizeable 17-point margin over these last three games. It's clear the Horned Frogs have had the upper hand recently, leaving the Mustangs searching for answers in this rivalry.
And if you're into the betting side of things, take note: two of these last three contests have also gone over the total, showcasing the offensive firepower both teams can bring to the table.
The all-time series is led by TCU with a record of 53 wins, 42 losses, and 7 ties.
Clash of Offensive Firepower
Both the TCU Horned Frogs and the SMU Mustangs boast potent offenses, lighting up scoreboards across their respective schedules. TCU, averaging 37.7 points per game (ranked 21st nationally), features a well-rounded attack led by quarterback Josh Hoover's precision passing (1,022 yards, 8 TDs, 0 INTs). SMU counters with a dynamic rushing attack, spearheaded by Brashard Smith's explosive runs (250 yards, 3 TDs). The Mustangs' dual-threat quarterback situation adds another layer of complexity, with Kevin Jennings capable of making plays through the air and on the ground.
Defensive Standouts
Both teams have strong offenses, but their defenses also have playmakers who can change the game's momentum. TCU's linebacker duo, Namdi Obiazor and Johnny Hodges, lead a unit that forces turnovers and disrupts opposing offenses. SMU's defense, which allows just 16.3 points per game (ranked 49th), is led by standouts Kobe Wilson (18 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 1 PD) and Ahmaad Moses (16 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT, and 1 PD).
