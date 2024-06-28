SMU Adds to Future Schedule, Has to Start Two-game Series on Road
DALLAS — SMU added a pair of games against an opponent that is impossible to handicap two years down the road. There have been times Missouri State was a dangerous opponent, but who knows what they will be in the future.
The Mustangs announced games for the 2025 and 2026 season against the Bears. Check back to find out whether to hold off on checking an automatic win. In 2022, Missouri State was a landmine for opponents when Bobby Petrino was the coach.
He's gone now and after a stop at Texas A&M for a year, he's the offensive coordinator at Arkansas heading into his first season. His last year with the Bears was a very good 2022 team and they came really close to beating the Razorbacks in Fayetteville during a 6-6 season.
The Ponies have to travel to Springfield, Mo., for a game Sept. 13, 2025. Missouri State will play it's first home game in their inaugural season at the FBS level, joining Conference USA, where the Bears previously won two West Division Championships.
The Bears will come to Ford Stadium on Sept. 26, 2026. That is expected to be the Mustangs' third season in the ACC.
