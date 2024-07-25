SMU DC Scott Symons confident in defense for ACC debut
After a strong defensive performance in 2023, SMU defensive coordinator Scott Symons shared his thoughts on the team's progress and the challenges ahead as they enter the ACC.
Following the first two days of fall camp, Symons addressed reporters on day two, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the fundamentals while adapting to the increased competition level.
Key Takeaways
Building on Success: Symons expressed confidence in the team's returning talent and the foundation laid last season. However, he stressed the need to continue developing depth and refining their skills to maintain their high level of play in the ACC.
Focus on Fundamentals: While the Mustangs' defensive system will remain consistent, Symons emphasized the importance of mastering the basics – tackling, pursuit, and understanding offensive formations – to ensure success against tougher opponents.
Adapting to Increased Competition: Symons acknowledged the ACC's higher level of competition and emphasized the need for greater preparation and physicality to match the speed and intensity of their new opponents.
Position Flexibility and Depth: Symons highlighted the team's versatility, particularly the ability to cross-train players at different positions. This will be crucial for maintaining depth and adapting to various offensive schemes.
Leadership and Maturity: Symons praised the leadership and maturity of the older players, recognizing their role in guiding the team through the transition to a new conference.
Quotes
On the first two days of camp:
"Our guys came out like you'd expect...good energy, effort...I thought there were some positives...but we got to be tougher, able to push through that mentally."
On building on last season's success:
"We have a confident group...but confidence is only going to get you so far. We got to work and we got to prepare... It's a completely different level of opponent that we'll be playing week in and week out."
On the importance of fundamentals:
"The foundation still has to be the foundation...even though you might have a guy that's done it and done it well at a high level...you can miss the details for the older guys."
On the need to adapt to increased competition:
"The preparation and the physicality of the game, the speed of the game every single week that we have to be ready for...that's the biggest thing."
Overall, Symons expressed optimism about the defense's potential but stressed the importance of hard work, preparation, and adaptability as they prepare for the challenges of the ACC. The Mustangs' commitment to fundamentals, depth development, and a team-first mentality will be key to their success in their new conference.
