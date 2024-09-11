SMU kicker Collin Rogers named Lou Groza 'Star of the Week'
One of the few bright spots from the SMU Mustangs last week was junior kicker Collin Rogers who is receiving national recognition for his stellar performance against BYU.
Rogers was selected as one of the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award "Stars of the Week" by the Palm Beach County Sports Commission.
This prestigious honor recognizes the top three kickers in the FBS division each week.
Rogers had a career night against the Cougars, making all five of his field goal attempts. His perfect performance set a new SMU record for most field goals made in a single game.
Impressively, two of his kicks were from beyond 50 yards, with a career-long 53-yarder highlighting the night.
This feat adds to his recent success from long range, having converted five of his last six attempts from 50+ yards.
The Lou Groza Award is named after legendary NFL kicker Lou "The Toe" Groza, who played 21 seasons with the Cleveland Browns. Groza, a Hall of Famer, was not only a dominant offensive lineman but also revolutionized the role of the kicker in the NFL.
Rogers' record-breaking performance and consistent accuracy have put him in the national spotlight, showcasing his potential as one of the top kickers in college football.
-Enjoy More SMU News from SMU on SI--
Rhett Lashlee names Kevin Jennings starting QB, replacing Preston Stone
Mustangs searching for answers after stumbling in power four debut