SMU Mustangs top highlights & plays vs. Houston Christian Huskies in home opener
Nine straight wins at home and a 2-0 start, have the the SMU Mustangs rolling early in 2024.
In a display of sheer dominance, the Mustangs left no doubt last night, dismantling the Houston Christian Huskies with a resounding 59-7 victory.
From the opening kickoff to the final whistle, the Mustangs controlled every facet of the game, showcasing their superiority on both sides of the ball.
Here are the top plays and highlights from Saturday nights win.
Hudson Hauls in 28-Yard Strike from Stone!
The Mustangs' air attack is in full force early! QB Preston Stone connects with WR Jordan Hudson on a 28-yard TD pass.
Turnover! Mustangs' Ahmad Moses with the INT
Safety Ahmaad Moses comes up clutch for the Mustangs' defense, intercepting Cutter Stewart's pass and halting the Huskies' drive!
Have a night Brashard Smith!
RB Brashard Smith has taken over the opening quarter with his second rushing TD of the night.
Big Man with Football
DT Kori Roberson Jr. got in on the action with another Mustangs interception.
Key'Shawn Smith Turns on the Jets
Key'Shawn Smith races down the sideline for a 35-yard score.
Welcome to SMU Derrick McFall
The Freshman RB/WR records his first career touchdown.
Scoop and Score
DT Anthony Booker Jr. scooped up a CJ Rogers fumble and returned it 16 yards for a touchdown.
