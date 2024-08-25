SMU Mustangs top highlights & plays vs. Nevada Wolf Pack in season opener
The SMU Mustangs kicked off their 2024 campaign with a comeback victory, defeating the Nevada Wolf Pack 29-24. The Mustangs found themselves trailing 24-13 entering the fourth quarter but rallied with a 16-0 scoring run to secure the win and avoid an early-season upset.
Here are the top plays and highlights from Saturday nights win.
LJ Johnson Powers Through for SMU Touchdown
Running Back LJ Johnson bulldozes his way into the end zone for a crucial one-yard touchdown to tie the game 7-7.
Rogers Boots Career-Long 52-Yard FG
Kicker Collin Rogers drills a career long 52-yard FG to tie it up for the Mustangs 10-10.
Brashard Smith up the Middle for 4-Yard TD Run
Brashard Smith weaves through defense for a 4-yard touchdown run LJ Johnson adds 2-point conversion.
Stone to Maryland: The Game-Winning Strike!
With the game on the line, Preston Stone finds RJ Maryland for a 34-yard touchdown pass, sealing a thrilling comeback victory for the SMU Mustangs!