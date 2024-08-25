Inside The Mustangs

SMU Mustangs top highlights & plays vs. Nevada Wolf Pack in season opener

View the top plays and highlights from the SMU Mustangs narrow 29-24 comeback victory over the Nevada Wolf Pack.

Ali Jawad

JASON BEAN/RGJ / USA TODAY NETWORK
The SMU Mustangs kicked off their 2024 campaign with a comeback victory, defeating the Nevada Wolf Pack 29-24. The Mustangs found themselves trailing 24-13 entering the fourth quarter but rallied with a 16-0 scoring run to secure the win and avoid an early-season upset.

Here are the top plays and highlights from Saturday nights win.

LJ Johnson Powers Through for SMU Touchdown

Running Back LJ Johnson bulldozes his way into the end zone for a crucial one-yard touchdown to tie the game 7-7.

Rogers Boots Career-Long 52-Yard FG

Kicker Collin Rogers drills a career long 52-yard FG to tie it up for the Mustangs 10-10.

Brashard Smith up the Middle for 4-Yard TD Run

Brashard Smith weaves through defense for a 4-yard touchdown run LJ Johnson adds 2-point conversion.

Stone to Maryland: The Game-Winning Strike!

With the game on the line, Preston Stone finds RJ Maryland for a 34-yard touchdown pass, sealing a thrilling comeback victory for the SMU Mustangs!

