SMU Mustangs unveil new uniforms ahead of clash with BYU
The SMU Mustangs are pulling out all the stops for their Friday night showdown against the BYU Cougars. The team unveiled brand new red jerseys set to be worn during their Week 2 matchup at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
The new uniforms feature a vibrant red jersey and white pants, complemented by a white helmet adorned with a striking red facemask.
The bold look is a departure from the Mustangs' traditional navy blue and white color scheme, adding an extra layer of excitement to the game.
SMU's decision to debut a new uniform for this particular game highlights the significance of the matchup. The Mustangs are seeking their first-ever win against the Cougars, who currently lead the all-time series 4-0.
The undefeated Mustangs, hoping to ride the wave of their 2-0 start to the season, are clearly aiming to make a statement both on and off the field.
