SMU's offense in 2024 is poised for a good year, but with some potential hurdles to overcome
In this preview of SMU's 2024 football season, we delve into the offense's potential. With a promising mix of talent and experience, the Mustangs' offense has the tools to be explosive.
From the strength of the offensive line to the potential of the running back and wide receiver groups, and the leadership at quarterback, we analyze the key factors that could make or break their success.
While there are some concerns, like depth at tackle and the need for a standout receiver, the Mustangs' offense is poised for a good year if they can stay healthy and continue to develop.
Quarterbacks
- Strength: Both Preston Stone and Kevin Jennings are capable quarterbacks with different styles. Stone is the likely starter, but Jennings has the potential to step in and perform if needed.
- Concern: While Stone has shown improvement, the level of competition in the ACC will be a challenge to overcome, Jennings, though talented, needs more experience to refine his decision-making.
Running Backs
- Strength: The team has a talented group of running backs, including LJ Johnson Jr., Jaylan Knighton, and Brashard Smith. Each brings a unique skill set, offering a blend of power, speed, and explosiveness.
- Concern: It remains to be seen if one back will emerge as a clear leader, or if the team will rely on a committee approach.
Wide Receivers
- Strength: The wide receiver group has shown improvement, with names like Romello Brinson, Moochie Dixon, Keyshawn Smith, and Jordan Hudson are expected to be key contributors.
- Concern: While there are talented players, the team lacks a proven, dominant receiver who can consistently rack up yards and touchdowns.
Offensive Line
- Strength: The offensive line is expected to be strong, with experienced players like Justin Osborne, Logan Parr, and Jakai Clark.
- Concern: Depth at tackle is a minor worry. If injuries occur, the team might be forced to rely on less experienced players.
Tight Ends
- Strength: The tight end position is a strong point for SMU, with RJ Maryland returning as a star player. The addition of Matthew Hibner from Michigan adds depth and a reliable pass-catching option.
- Concern: While Maryland and Hibner are talented players, the team lacks proven depth behind them. If either player were to get injured, the team's production at tight end could suffer.
Main factors for offense's success
- Offensive line health: Staying healthy at the tackle positions will be crucial for maintaining a strong running game and protecting the quarterback.
- Emergence of a star receiver: If a wide receiver can step up and become a consistent threat, it will open up the offense and make it even more dangerous.
- Continued development of the quarterbacks: Both Stone and Jennings need to continue to improve their decision-making and accuracy to maximize the offense's potential.
