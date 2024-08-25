Stone-to-Maryland connection sparks SMU's thrilling comeback victory
In a thrilling comeback victory, SMU's Preston Stone and RJ Maryland showcased their resilience and leadership, leading the Mustangs to a 29-24 win over Nevada on Saturday night.
The game, marked by its intensity and physicality, highlighted the team's ability to overcome adversity and avoid an upset to secure a victory.
Here are some key takeaways from the duo who met with reporters following the 16-point comeback victory.
Overcoming a Slow Start
Stone acknowledged the team's initial struggles, stating, "I think us as a unit definitely didn't come out how we wanted to come out." However, he emphasized the team's unwavering belief in each other, even when things weren't clicking early on. "We just kept progressing and progressing and stepping up," he said.
The quarterback also expressed his gratitude for the coaching staff's continued trust in him, particularly during the challenging moments. "It means a lot to me for sure," Stone remarked, underscoring the collective confidence within the unit.
Maryland's Dominance
Maryland's impressive performance, particularly in the second half, was a pivotal factor in SMU's victory. Stone lauded Maryland's ability to exploit man coverage.
"Unfortunately for Nevada, they played man against RJ, which you just can't do." Maryland himself acknowledged this tactical advantage with a touch of humor, saying, "I don't even gotta tell him [Stone]... I just know what's already going to happen."
Resilience in the Face of Adversity
Both players addressed the physicality and chippiness of the game. Maryland stressed the importance of mental fortitude.
"You just have to stay mentally strong," Maryland said. "In those types of games, those close games, they always get chippy. So you know, just be you, play the game the right way, and everything works out."
Stone attributed the team's early struggles to a collective effort, acknowledging difficulties in both the passing and running game. However, he praised the offensive line for providing consistent protection throughout the night.
Building on Success
Maryland, who tied the program record for touchdowns by a tight end, expressed his appreciation for joining the ranks of SMU greats.
"It's great to be up there with all the great tight ends that have gone through this program," he said.
The debut of running back Rashard Smith also garnered praise from both players, with Maryland highlighting his physicality and Stone likening his athleticism to Reggie Bush.
