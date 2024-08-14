Week 0 lock, SMU's offense to explode vs. Nevada says one betting expert
College football season is finally upon us. One game, in particular, has caught the eye of betting expert Thomas Casale is the SMU Mustangs taking on the Nevada Wolf Pack.
With SMU's high-powered offense facing Nevada's shaky defense, the stage is set for a potential points explosion. If you're looking for a Week 0 bet with big potential, this matchup might be the one. Let's dive into why the Over 56.5 is shaping up to be the smart play.
Casale's top pick for the first week of college football is a on a high-scoring affair in the SMU vs. Nevada matchup. He believes SMU's explosive offense, guided by quarterback Preston Stone, will put up big numbers against a struggling Nevada defense. This makes the over 56.5 points a compelling bet for the season opener.
SMU should do most of the heavy lifting here. Led by quarterback Preston Stone, the Mustangs return eight starters from an offense that averaged 38.7 points per game in 2023 Casale told SportsLine. SMU will have little difficulty eclipsing that number against a dreadful Nevada defense that allowed more than 30 points eight times last season.- Thomas Casale
SMU had a great season last year, ending with an 11-3 record and a national ranking for the first time in decades. They're now moving to a tougher conference, the ACC. Their offense is looking strong, with eight returning starters from a unit that averaged nearly 39 points per game.