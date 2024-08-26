What we Learned: SMU’s hard-fought win offers valuable insights
The SMU Mustangs started their 2024 season by narrowly avoiding an upset in their 29-24 come-from-behind victory over the Nevada Wolf Pack.
Despite struggling in the first half and facing numerous penalties, they managed to mount a strong comeback in the second half. Let's take a closer look at what we learned from their season-opening win last Saturday night.
Resilience is key
SMU demonstrated exceptional resilience and the ability to overcome adversity in their season-opening matchup against Nevada.
Facing a 24-13 deficit heading into the final quarter, the Mustangs refused to succumb to the pressure and mounted a remarkable comeback.
This win, achieved despite facing significant challenges, demonstrates the team's ability to maintain focus and execute their game plan even under pressure.
Preston Stone's leadership
Regardless the outcome and the situation given, Quarterback Preston Stone displayed remarkable leadership and composure throughout the game, even after throwing an early interception and being temporarily pulled for back up Kevin Jennings.
He remained undeterred and rallied his team, making crucial completions and showcasing his ability to make game-changing plays. His poise under pressure culminated in a pivotal moment in the fourth quarter, as he connected with tight end R.J. Maryland for a 34-yard touchdown pass that ultimately secured the Mustangs' victory.
Stone's performance demonstrated his ability to overcome setbacks and inspire his teammates to succeed.
Discipline and lot's of it
11 penalties for 125 yards including veteran cornerback Brandon Crossley who was tossed for spitting certainly won't get it done against greater competition down the road.
“We got to be better than that," Head Coach Rhett Lashlee said following the game. "That probably is the most undisciplined game we played since I've been the head coach here. We’ve got to have composure. There’s a difference between playing with passion and emotion. We were emotional a lot tonight. We got to be passionate, big difference.”
Defense steps up
While the Mustangs' offense struggled to find its rhythm early on, the defense rose to the occasion and made several crucial stops throughout the game.
With the Mustangs trailing significantly in the fourth quarter, the defense delivered a game-changing play when DT Anthony Booker Jr.'s safety narrowed the deficit, shifting the momentum in SMU's favor.
This critical play helped ignited the Mustangs' comeback and highlighted the defense's ability to make impactful contributions in high-pressure situations.
Not how you start, but how you finish
The Mustangs' stunning come-from-behind victory is a powerful reminder of the importance of perseverance and never giving up, even when faced with seemingly insurmountable odds.
Down by 11 points with just over 10 minutes remaining in the game, the Mustangs refused to concede defeat. Lashlee and company demonstrated exceptional resilience in the face of adversity. Despite a significant deficit late in the game, they rallied to secure a thrilling victory.
This remarkable comeback underscores the importance of maintaining a fighting spirit even when facing seemingly insurmountable odds.
