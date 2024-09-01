Halftime Report: SMU dominates at the break, leads HCU 42-7
The SMU Mustangs are putting on a show in the first half against the Houston Christian Huskies at Gerald J. Ford Stadium, leading 42-7 at the break.
SMU's offense has been firing on all cylinders, utilizing a two-quarterback system with Kevin Jennings and Preston Stone sharing snaps.
Jennings has been efficient, passing for 102 yards and one touchdown. Stone has made the most of his opportunities, contributing 48 passing yards and two touchdowns.
The ground game has been equally effective, with running back Brashard Smith leading the charge. Smith has rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries, showcasing his explosiveness and vision.
Wide receivers Keyshawn Smith, Jordan Hudson, and Jake Bailey have all found the end zone, highlighting the Mustangs' balanced attack.
The defense has been just as impressive, forcing three turnovers in the first half. Safety Ahmaad Moses intercepted a pass from HCU QB Cutter Stewart.
DT Anthony Booker Jr. recovered a fumble by HCU QB CJ Rogers and returning it 16 yards for a touchdown and DT Kori Roberson Jr. also got in on the action, intercepting another pass from Stewart.
The Huskies have struggled to find any rhythm on offense, managing just 105 total yards compared to SMU's 371.
The Mustangs have dominated both through the air and on the ground including holding the Huskies to just six rushing yards in the first half and leaving Houston Christian searching for answers.