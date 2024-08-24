How to watch SMU vs. Nevada: live stream, TV channel, time
The SMU Mustangs are set to kick off the 2024 college football season in style as they face the Nevada Wolf Pack this Saturday at Mackay Stadium. This game is more than just a season opener, it's a historic moment as the Mustangs take the field for the first time as members of the ACC.
The Mustangs are coming off an impressive 11-3 season, capped by an AAC Championship, though their Fenway Bowl appearance ended in a loss to Boston College. All eyes will be on Preston Stone, who returns under center after a strong season where he threw for 3,197 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions. Stone is back from a season-ending ankle injury, and he’s ready to lead SMU’s high-octane offense once again.
WATCH: Click here to Stream SMU vs. Nevada Live
The Wolf Pack will have new leadership in coach Jeff Choate, who comes from FCS powerhouse Montana State. Running backs Sean Dollars and Boston College transfer Pat Garwo add some punch to the offense. However, Nevada’s defense, which struggled mightily in 2023, will need to step up big-time against SMU’s explosive attack.
Will SMU start their ACC era with a bang, or can Nevada pull off an early-season upset? Tune in on Saturday to find out!
SMU Mustangs vs. Nevada Wolf Pack
- Date: Saturday, August 24
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBSSN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
