Kevin Jennings and Kobe Wilson reflect on SMU's close loss to BYU
Following a hard-fought 18-15 loss to BYU, SMU Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings and linebacker Kobe Wilson shared their thoughts on the game, highlighting areas for improvement and emphasizing the need to move forward.
Here's a look at what the two players had to say following Friday night's loss.
Kobe Wilson on Overcoming Early Penalty
Wilson acknowledged a rough start with an early penalty, stating, "Our coach... was just like, 'Leave that in the past because there’s a whole lot of game left.'" He credited his coaches for reminding him to move past the mistake and focus on the rest of the game, ultimately delivering a strong performance.
Kevin Jennings on Red Zone Struggles
Jennings expressed frustration with the team's inability to capitalize on red zone opportunities. He took responsibility for the interception thrown early in the 4th quarter, saying, "I would like to just pull that down and run it with my feet but I just think we made too many mistakes on offense in the red zone."
Kobe Wilson on Takeaways
Wilson discussed the team's recent success in forcing turnovers. "We just had tendencies that we knew we could break," he said, attributing their performance to film study and understanding the tendencies of opposing quarterbacks.
Team Leaders on Coach Lashlee's Message
Both players emphasized that Coach Lashlee immediately took responsibility for the loss. "They immediately put the blame on him," said Wilson. "He's like, 'If you're one of those guys who needs to blame somebody, just blame me.'" They acknowledged the coaches' efforts but stressed the importance of players stepping up and making plays on the field.
Kevin Jennings on Red Zone Difference
Jennings pinpointed ball security as the primary issue in the red zone. "Just the ball handling down in the Red Zone," he explained. "I think we turned the ball over too much stuff that we know we shouldn't do." He emphasized the importance of holding onto the ball and avoiding turnovers.
