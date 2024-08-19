Inside The Mustangs

Andy Enfield announces signing of Turkish Center Samet Yiğitoğlu for 2024-25 season

SMU Mustangs bolster their roster for the 2024-25 season by signing 7-2 Turkish center Samet Yiğitoğlu, adding international experience and size to their frontcourt as they prepare for their inaugural ACC season

The SMU Mustangs men's basketball team is adding international flair to its roster with the signing of Turkish center Samet Yiğitoğlu for the upcoming 2024-25 season. Head Coach Andy Enfield made the announcement on Monday, further bolstering the team's frontcourt presence.

Yiğitoğlu, a 7-2, 265-pound center, brings valuable experience from playing for Besiktas S.K. in Turkey's top professional league for the past two seasons. He has also competed in prestigious tournaments like the Turkish Cup and EuroCup, showcasing his skills on a larger stage.

This signing adds another dimension to the Mustangs' recruiting efforts, which have already seen the addition of several high-scoring transfer players. With Yiğitoğlu's size and experience, SMU fans can expect to see a more formidable presence in the paint next season.

As the Mustangs prepare for their inaugural season in the ACC, the addition of Yiğitoğlu signals the team's ambition to compete at the highest level.

