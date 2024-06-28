Mustangs Left Out of ACC/SEC Challenge Create an Opponent This Year
DALLAS — Since SMU got left out of the ACC/SEC Challenge in its first year coming to the league, new coach Andy Enfield somehow worked with the athletics department and created his own game. Maybe even better, he got an SEC team to come to Moody Coliseum.
The school announced the Mustangs will SMU host Mississippi State on Nov. 22 as part of a home-and-home series between the programs. The Mustangs officially enter the ACC under Monday.
Enfield's been working on getting players after taking over in an announcement that set off a chain reaction that affected Arkansas and Kentucky in the SEC. SMU's inaugural season in the league includes home games with Cal, Clemson, Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Pitt, Stanford, Syracuse, Virginia and Wake Forest.
The Mustangs will visit Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi during the 2025-26 season. The Ponies are coming off a 20-13 season that included an NIT bid. MSU went 21-14 last season, earning an NCAA berth and have had a home-court advantage in Starkville for years. In other words, it's not an easy place SMU will find itself in a couple of years.
In addition to Mississippi State, the Mustangs will play in the Acrisure Holiday Invitational Nov. 26-27 with Washington State, Fresno State and Cal Baptist. The Mustangs' road-only ACC opponents are Boston College, Florida State, Miami, North Carolina, N.C. State, Notre Dame and Virginia Tech.
