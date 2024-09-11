SMU Basketball hires Zach Chu as chief strategist, embracing analytics for ACC success
In a move signaling its commitment to data-driven decision-making in the fast-evolving world of college basketball, SMU Mustangs Head Basketball Coach Andy Enfield has appointed Zach Chu as the team's Chief Strategist.
"We're focused on being proactive and innovative as we navigate the ever-changing college basketball environment," Enfield stated. "We firmly believe that leveraging analytics to guide our choices, from portal management and player development to game strategy, is key. This new role with Zach sets us up for sustained success as we enter the ACC."
A Dallas native, Chu brings a wealth of NBA experience to the Mustangs, including three seasons with the Indiana Pacers under former Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle, where he served as Manager of Game Strategy and Analytics.
The Pacers made it to the Eastern Conference finals this past season, a feat they hadn't achieved since 2014.
"The energy and enthusiasm at SMU is palpable," Chu remarked. "I'm thrilled about the chance to build a platform for Coach Enfield and our staff that seamlessly integrates strategy and data to tackle the challenges of a modern college basketball program."
This strategic hire underscores SMU's dedication to staying ahead of the curve by utilizing data analytics to inform its basketball operations. As the Mustangs prepare to enter the highly competitive ACC, this forward-thinking approach is expected to give them a significant edge.
-Enjoy More SMU News from SMU on SI--
SMU kicker Collin Rogers named Lou Groza 'Star of the Week'
Rhett Lashlee names Kevin Jennings starting QB, replacing Preston Stone
Mustangs searching for answers after stumbling in power four debut