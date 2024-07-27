SMU Men's basketball unveils 2024-25 non-conference schedule
SMU Mustangs men's basketball, under the leadership of new head coach Andy Enfield, has released its non-conference schedule for the 2024-25 season. The slate features a mix of non-conference tests and a trip to the prestigious Acrisure Holiday Invitational.
Non-Conference Challenges
The Mustangs kick off the season with a home opener against Tarleton State on November 4th, followed by matchups against Florida A&M and UNC Greensboro. A notable early-season highlight is a road trip to Indianapolis to face Butler on November 15th.
The non-conference slate also includes a Thanksgiving week appearance in the Acrisure Holiday Invitational in Palm Springs, where they will compete against California Baptist, Washington State, or Fresno State. The remainder of the schedule will feature the Mustangs matching up against Prarie View A&M, Mississippi State, Alabama State, LSU, and Longwood.
