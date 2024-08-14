Top 10 SMU Mustangs basketball players of all time
10 . Semi Ojeleye
A versatile forward, Ojeleye was a key contributor to SMU's 2017 NCAA Tournament team. He was named the AAC Sixth Man of the Year and went on to play in the NBA.
9. Nic Moore
The diminutive point guard was a two-time AAC Player of the Year who led SMU to the 2014 National Invitation Tournament and the 2015 NCAA Tournament. He played a key role in rejuvenating the program under the coaching of Larry Brown.
8. Bryan Hopkins
A dynamic point guard, Hopkins is SMU's all-time assists leader. He was a two-time All-Conference USA selection who guided the Mustangs to the 2006 NCAA Tournament.
7. Quinton Ross
A lockdown defender and efficient scorer, Ross was a four-year starter who helped SMU reach the NCAA Tournament in 2003. He enjoyed a lengthy NBA career with several teams.
6. Larry Davis
A powerful forward, Terrell was a two-time All-SWC selection who helped lead SMU to the 1976 NCAA Tournament. He went on to have a successful NBA career with the Phoenix Suns.
5. Ira Terrell
A prolific scorer, Davis ranks seventh on SMU's all-time scoring list. He was a key contributor to the Mustangs' success in the mid-1980s.
4. Jon Koncak
The 7'0" center was a dominant force in the paint, leading the nation in blocked shots in 1984. A first-round NBA draft pick, Koncak's presence helped elevate SMU basketball in the 1980s.
3. Jeryl Sasser
A versatile guard known for his scoring and defense, Sasser led SMU to four consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances in the late 1990s. He's the only Mustang to win the WAC Player of the Year award twice.
2. Gene Phillips
The high-scoring guard is SMU's all-time leading scorer with an astounding 2,834 points. A consensus All-American in 1971, Phillips's jersey hangs in the rafters at Moody Coliseum.
1. Jim Krebs
The 6'8" center was a three-time All-American who led the Mustangs to the 1956 Final Four. The first overall pick in the 1957 NBA draft, Krebs is arguably the greatest player in SMU history.
