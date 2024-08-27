6 Mustangs among PFFs top graded Week 0 players
In a stunning display of early-season prowess, the SMU Mustangs claimed six impressive spots in Pro Football Focus' (PFF) top 10 graded college football players for Week 0.
TE RJ Maryland has taken the lead, earning the highest overall grade of the week at 84.9. His performance not only showcased his versatility and playmaking ability but also set a high standard for SMU's offensive success.
Brashard Smith also shined brightly, securing the second-highest grade at 83.5. Smith's dynamic running style and elusiveness proved to be a constant threat to opposing defenses.
With a solid 82.2 grade, Quarterback Preston Stone demonstrated poise and efficiency in leading the Mustangs' attack in the fourth quarter. Stone's ability to make smart decisions and deliver accurate throws down the stretch bodes well for SMU's offense.
The Mustangs' defensive unit also made its mark, with safeties Jonathon McGill (77.6) and Isaiah Nwokobia (72.5) earning recognition for their impactful performances. Their coverage and support contributions highlight the depth and talent of SMU's secondary.
Cornerback Deuce Harmon rounded out the Mustangs' presence in the top 10 with a 71.9 grade. Harmon's lockdown coverage skills and ability to make plays on the ball further solidify SMU's defensive strength.
-Enjoy More SMU News from SMU on SI--
Mustangs' RJ Maryland earns ACC Receiver of the Week award
Mustangs slide in latest rankings despite comeback win
Stone-to-Maryland connection sparks SMU's thrilling comeback victory
Rhett Lashlee reflects on SMU's hard-fought win, addresses areas for improvement