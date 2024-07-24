Former NFL star sees SMU taking a significant leap in ACC debut in 2024
Former Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver and Texas native Dez Bryant took to Twitter to express confidence in SMU's potential for a significant leap for the 2024 season.
The Mustangs are coming off an impressive 11-3 season in 2023 and a conference championship. This momentum could carry over into their ACC debut. SMU returns many key players, including quarterback Preston Stone, who is expected to lead the offense.
SMU looks to carry over the momentum of last season into the new season and new era. However, whether they can replicate their 2023 success and finally end their bowl game drought remains to be seen. It will largely depend on how well they adjust to the higher level of competition and if their key players can continue to perform at a high level.
Ultimately, the 2024 season promises to be an exciting one for SMU football. Fans can expect a team that is eager to prove itself on a bigger stage and potentially make a run at a bowl game victory.