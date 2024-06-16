How Are Final Pairings Decided? Just a Mustang Minute Finds Out
DALLAS — Former SMU golfer Bryson DeChambeau will try and win his second US Open championship this afternoon. He holds a three-stroke lead (7-under for the tournament) over three golfers tied for second place and will be paired with Matthieu Pavon in the final pairing that will tee off at 1:21 p.m.
However, casual golf fans may wonder why isn’t DeChambeau paired with Rory McIlroy, who is one of the three golfers tied at 4-under for the tournament. Well, that’s exactly the thought I had and began to look for the answer.
The answer is a simple one, yet finding the answer wasn’t easy. Check out today’s Just a Mustang Minute for the answer.
PONY EXPRESS:
• DeChambeau on Cusp of Second Career Major Championship at U.S. Open
• DeChambeau may find himself in similar situation to Payne Stewart
• Looking ahead to three biggest games for Mustangs this year that will come fairly early in season
• Follow allPONIES on X