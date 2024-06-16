Inside The Mustangs

How Are Final Pairings Decided? Just a Mustang Minute Finds Out

Ex-SMU golfer Bryson DeChambeau paired with Matthieu Pavon in final round of U.S.. Open on Sunday

Taylor Hodges

Bryson DeChambeau waves to the gallery after putting on the first green during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament.
Bryson DeChambeau waves to the gallery after putting on the first green during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. / John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

DALLAS — Former SMU golfer Bryson DeChambeau will try and win his second US Open championship this afternoon. He holds a three-stroke lead (7-under for the tournament) over three golfers tied for second place and will be paired with Matthieu Pavon in the final pairing that will tee off at 1:21 p.m.

However, casual golf fans may wonder why isn’t DeChambeau paired with Rory McIlroy, who is one of the three golfers tied at 4-under for the tournament. Well, that’s exactly the thought I had and began to look for the answer.

The answer is a simple one, yet finding the answer wasn’t easy. Check out today’s Just a Mustang Minute for the answer.

PONY EXPRESS:

• DeChambeau on Cusp of Second Career Major Championship at U.S. Open

• DeChambeau may find himself in similar situation to Payne Stewart

• Looking ahead to three biggest games for Mustangs this year that will come fairly early in season

• Follow allPONIES on X

Published
Taylor Hodges

TAYLOR HODGES

Taylor is an award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas. He's covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

Home/News