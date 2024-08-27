How to watch SMU vs. Houston Christian: Live stream, TV channel, Time
After narrowly escaping an upset bid from the Nevada Wolfpack in their season opener, the SMU Mustangs (1-0) return to the familiar confines of Gerald J. Ford Stadium for their home opener. Awaiting them are the Houston Christian Huskies, an FCS opponent that SMU will be heavily favored against.
WATCH: Click here to Stream SMU vs. HCU Live
While the Mustangs are expected to win comfortably, the close call against Nevada serves as a reminder that any team can be dangerous on any given Saturday. SMU will look to use this game to build confidence and momentum before facing tougher opponents in the weeks ahead. They'll need to clean up any mistakes from their first game and establish a rhythm on both offense and defense.
For Houston Christian, this game represents a chance to test themselves against a higher-level opponent and potentially pull off a massive upset. Even if they fall short, a strong showing could set the tone for the rest of their season.
SMU Mustangs vs. Houston Christian Huskies
• Date: Saturday, August 31, 2024
• Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
• TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
• City: University Park, Texas
• Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium
• Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free), ACCNX can be streamed in the ESPN app
BetMGM Odds and Betting Lines
SMU Mustangs (-27.5) vs. Houston Christian Huskies