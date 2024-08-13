Mustangs left out of initial AP Top 25 poll for 2024 season
In the first AP Top 25 poll released for the 2024 college football season, the SMU Mustangs find themselves on the outside looking in. Despite coming off a successful 2023 campaign that saw them finish ranked #22 in the final AP poll, the Mustangs did not garner enough votes to crack the preseason top 25.
The Mustangs' absence from the initial rankings underscores the competitive landscape of college football and the challenges associated with maintaining a top-tier ranking. While SMU's 2023 success was notable, it appears that voters are taking a wait-and-see approach for the 2024 season.
However, the season is long, and SMU has plenty of opportunities to prove the voters wrong, especially as they enter a new era in the ACC.
If the Mustangs can string together some early wins and perform well against tougher opponents like 10th-ranked FSU who is the only ranked opponent on the Mustangs' 2024 schedule, they could very well find themselves back in the top 25 in the weeks to come.
Head Coach Rhett Lashlee and his team are undoubtedly aware of the preseason rankings, but they are unlikely to be deterred. SMU will look to defy the expectations, and they will be motivated to show that they belong among the nation's elite programs.
For now Lashlee and his team will concentrate on their season opener on August 24th as they head to Nevada to take on the Wolf Pack.
