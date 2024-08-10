Mustangs represented on Mackey Award watch list
In a testament to his exceptional skills and character, SMU tight end RJ Maryland has been recognized as one of the nation's premier players at his position, earning a place on the 2024 Mackey Award Watch List ahead of the upcoming season.
This distinguished honor, announced by the Friends of John Mackey on Friday, highlights Maryland's potential to follow in the footsteps of the legendary Pro Football Hall of Famer.
The Mackey Award, bestowed upon the most outstanding tight end in college football, celebrates not only athletic prowess but also the embodiment of John Mackey's values both on and off the field.
Maryland's inclusion on this prestigious list underscores his remarkable achievements during the 2023 season, where he emerged as a key offensive weapon for the Mustangs.
Starting every game, Maryland showcased his versatility and reliability, ranking second on the team in receptions (34), receiving yards (518), and receiving yards per game (37). His impressive touchdown tally of 13 already places him second all-time among SMU tight ends, a testament to his knack for finding the end zone.
This latest recognition marks the sixth preseason accolade for Maryland heading into the 2024 campaign, but it holds special significance as his first inclusion on a preseason watch list.
He joins an exclusive group of SMU tight ends to receive this honor, becoming only the second Mustang at his position to be selected, following in the footsteps of Grant Calcaterra in 2021.
The eventual winner of the Mackey Award will be determined by a distinguished committee composed of former award recipients and esteemed members of the national media.
As the season unfolds, Maryland will undoubtedly strive to build upon his impressive resume and solidify his candidacy for this coveted recognition.
--Enjoy More SMU News from SMU on SI--
From Doak to Dickerson, 7 Mustangs who defined greatness
Former Mustang DL shines in NFL debut
SMU HC Rhett Lashlee announces six coaching staff title changes
A trio of SMU Mustangs earn a spot in College Football Networks Preseason All-America Honors