Mustangs' RJ Maryland earns ACC Receiver of the Week award
SMU's tight end RJ Maryland received the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Receiver of the Week award, his first such recognition in his career. He is also the first SMU athlete to be honored with a weekly award by the conference.
Maryland's standout performance was crucial in SMU's comeback victory against Nevada. He made a career-high eight catches for 162 yards, including the game-winning 34-yard touchdown in the final quarter.
This touchdown catch brought his career total to 14, matching the SMU record for receiving touchdowns by a tight end. His 162 receiving yards were the highest single-game total since Rashee Rice's 180-yard game in 2022.
Maryland's preseason recognition included being placed on the Mackey Award Watch List and receiving College Football Network Preseason All-America honors.
-Enjoy More SMU News from SMU on SI--
Stone-to-Maryland connection sparks SMU's thrilling comeback victory
Rhett Lashlee reflects on SMU's hard-fought win, addresses areas for improvement
Post Game Recap: Mustangs edge Wolf Pack in Reno thriller
SMU Mustangs top highlights & plays vs. Nevada Wolf Pack in season opener