Mustangs slide in latest rankings despite comeback win
In a surprising turn of events, the SMU Mustangs experienced a drop in the latest College Football Power Index rankings despite securing a 29-24 comeback victory against Nevada last Saturday. The Mustangs fell five spots from their previous position at 25 to now sit at 30.
Although the Mustangs emerged victorious, the narrow margin of victory against a team that is coming off a 2-10 season and has entered a new phase may have contributed to their slide.
The College Football Power Index, a predictive model used to forecast team performance, likely weighs heavily on dominant wins.
Looking ahead, SMU will have opportunities to climb back up the rankings. They face a schedule with ultimately bigger competition thanks to their move to the ACC. Strong performances against these teams could quickly propel them back up the Power Index.
For now, the Mustangs and their fans are left to ponder the unexpected ranking drop.
While the win against Nevada was certainly a positive outcome, it serves as a reminder that the College Football Power Index is a complex and unforgiving system where style points and margin of victory can carry significant weight.
-Enjoy More SMU News from SMU on SI--
Stone-to-Maryland connection sparks SMU's thrilling comeback victory
Rhett Lashlee reflects on SMU's hard-fought win, addresses areas for improvement
Post Game Recap: Mustangs edge Wolf Pack in Reno thriller
SMU Mustangs top highlights & plays vs. Nevada Wolf Pack in season opener