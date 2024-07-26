Rhett Lashlee, SMU welcomes Kendal Lambert, former LSU recruiter, who joins the program to lead recruiting efforts
SMU is bolstering its recruiting department as it prepares for its inaugural season in the ACC, hiring Kendal Lambert as its new Director of Recruiting. Lambert comes to SMU with impressive experience from powerhouse programs like Alabama and LSU.
Lambert, a 2021 graduate of the University of Alabama, spent the last year as the recruiting operations coordinator at LSU, working under head coach Brian Kelly. She played a key role in helping assemble LSU's highly-ranked 2025 recruiting class, which currently sits inside the Top 5 nationally.
Prior to LSU, Lambert worked in recruiting at Auburn and was a student assistant under Head Coach Nick Saban at Alabama.
The move to hire Lambert aligns with SMU's ambitious goals in the ACC. As head coach Rhett Lashlee stated earlier this year, "Recruiting is the lifeblood of any program. We can never get too comfortable." With Lambert's expertise and experience, the Mustangs aim to continue their recruiting momentum and attract top talent to compete at the Power Five level.
SMU's recruiting efforts have already seen significant improvement under Lashlee and Sandlin. The Mustangs currently have a Top 25 recruiting class for 2025, and they are determined to build on that success as they enter the ACC.
"We've done a good job in scouting and recruiting in our first two years, and as we head into the ACC we have to continue to do everything we can to raise our level throughout the organization," Lashlee said.
