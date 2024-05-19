SMU Alumnus Two Shots Back of Lead at PGA Championship
LOUISVILLE – Plenty of attention has been paid to things happening off the golf course at the PGA Championship, but that’s about to change.
Heading into the final round of the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club, 15 golfers are within five shots of the lead, including SMU alumnus Bryson DeChambeau.
DeChambeau, who won the 2015 NCAA Individual Championship for SMU, shot a 4-under par, 67 Saturday to position himself just two shots back of the leader at 13-under for the tournament. He chipped in for eagle on the final hole Saturday.
Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele are tied for the lead at 15-under. Two other golfers, Viktor Hovland and Shane Lowry, are tied with DeChambeau at 13-under.
While at SMU, DeChambeau became the fifth golfer to win both the NCAA and U.S. Amateur titles in the same year, joining Jack Nicklaus, Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods, and Ryan Moore.
DeChambeau is scheduled to tee off for his final round of the PGA Championship at 12:15 p.m. Sunday. Coverage of the tournament starts at 9 a.m. on ESPN, ESPN+ and CBS later in the day.