SMU Football shines with 9 players on Reese's Senior Bowl watch list
In a significant recognition of SMU's football talent, the Reese's Senior Bowl revealed Wednesday that nine Mustangs have earned a spot on its 2025 watch list. This preseason honor highlights players with the potential to be top NFL draft picks.
The Mustangs are well-represented on both sides of the ball. On defense, linemen Anthony Booker Jr., Jared Harrison-Hunte, and Elijah Roberts join linebacker Jahfari Harvey and defensive backs Brandon Crossley and Isaiah Nwokobia. The offense boasts quarterback Preston Stone, running back Jaylan Knighton, and wide receiver Jake Bailey.
With 134 players on the list, the ACC ranks third among conferences, trailing the SEC and Big Ten, demonstrating the strong level of competition in the conference.
The Reese's Senior Bowl is a prestigious annual event that provides elite college football players the opportunity to showcase their skills in front of NFL coaches and decision-makers. This year marks the 76th edition of this historic game.
While Booker Jr. and Harvey are receiving their first preseason accolades of 2024, the remaining seven players have already garnered recognition for their potential.
Last season, five Mustangs were also included on the preseason watch list, and SMU's most recent participant in the Reese's Senior Bowl was wide receiver Rashee Rice in 2022, who currently plays for the Kansas City Chiefs.
