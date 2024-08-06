SMU running back named a candidate for Doak Walker Award
As the 2024 college football season draws near, several standout players are generating significant buzz and garnering national attention as potential candidates for prestigious awards and honors.
Today, we are concentrating on the Doak Walker Award, with 15 different ACC running backs nominated for the honor.
The prestigious Doak Walker Award was created in 1989 to honor the nation’s most outstanding collegiate running back. Named for the 1948 Heisman Trophy winner and three-time All-America selection from SMU, the Doak Walker Award recognizes a football player’s outstanding performance on the field, as well as his achievements in the community and in the classroom.
SMU running back Jaylan Knighton was among the group of 15 individuals to be recognized as candidates.
Knighton who transferred from Miami to SMU in 2023, is coming off a season in which he appeared in 12 games and led the Mustangs in rushing with 745 yards and tied for the team lead in rushing touchdowns with seven.
The running back was honored as a Second Team selection in the Athlon Sports Preseason All-AAC, Fourth Team selection in the Phil Steele Preseason All-AAC, and was also named to the East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 list and College Football Network Preseason All-AAC First Team.
The experienced back will now aim to lead the Mustangs to glory as the team starts its first season in the ACC.
The recipient of the 2024 Doak Walker Award will be announced on December 12, 2024.
--Enjoy More SMU News from SMU on SI--
A trio of SMU Mustangs earn a spot in College Football Networks Preseason All-America Honors
Can a favorable schedule lead to ACC glory for the Mustangs in 2024?
HC Rhett Lashlee provides insights on progress, competition, and challenges
SMU's offense in 2024 is poised for a good year, but with some potential hurdles to overcome