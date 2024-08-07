SMU's Isaiah Smith primed for breakout season in ACC
SMU defensive end Isaiah Smith expressed optimism and determination as he addressed the media regarding his preparations for the upcoming season.
Smith, who has consistently earned the "Golden Edges" award for outstanding performance in practice, stated, "Fall camp has been good... every day just trying to get better 1% better each day."
Regarding his personal and team goals for the season, Smith emphasized his commitment to what he hopes he can accomplish with his teammates and as an individual.
"First of all as a team, you know we want to accomplish the same goal as last year, winning the championship," Smith said. "Personal goals I want to stop the run first and pass rush like I know I can."
Smith acknowledged the roster changes that occur each year in college football, emphasizing the importance of building camaraderie and trust within the team. Despite these changes, he expressed confidence in the defensive line's abilities, stating, "We ready to go versus any o-line in the nation."
The transition to the ACC has Smith and his teammates excited. He sees it as an opportunity to showcase their skills on a larger stage, stating, "We are in the ACC, bigger games mean a little more film, stand some more, so I'm just ready to show up every Saturday and get to work."
With ticket requests already coming in for East Coast games, Smith remains focused on his preparation and performance. He summed up his approach with a simple yet powerful statement: "Just ready to work."
