SMU's QB setup earns Top 12 ranking from 247Sports
In the high-stakes world of college football, success often hinges on the performance of the quarterback. But even the most talented signal-callers need support.
As we head into the 2024 season, some teams stand out for their commitment to creating an environment where their quarterbacks can thrive. SMU, fresh off an impressive offensive display last season, is one such team.
The compelling argument for SMU's quarterback situation was made by 247Sports.com writer Clint Brewster, who ranked the Mustangs' QB setup an impressive 12th overall in his "Top 12 QB setups entering 2024 season."
QB: Preston Stone- Clint Brewster
Top playmakers: Jake Bailey, RJ Maryland, Jaylan Knighton
Top blockers: Justin Osborne, Logan Parr
SMU averaged the eighth-most points in FBS last season behind stud quarterback Preston Stone, who returns for his fourth season. Should he suffer an injury, as he did last year towards the end of the season, the Mustangs also have Kevin Jennings at quarterback. All Jennings did was help SMU finish off a conference championship with a win at Tulane.
The running back room has three studs returning with Jaylan Knighton, LJ Johnson, and Camar Wheaton. The top six pass-catchers return with Jake Bailey leading the way and then there's big-time tight end R.J. Maryland, who will contend for all-conference honors.
Led by the returning veteran Preston Stone, the Mustangs boast a potent offensive arsenal that includes a deep running back room and a talented receiving corps.
Even with the specter of potential injuries, SMU has a capable backup in Kevin Jennings, who proved his mettle in a crucial conference championship win.
With this mix of talent and experience, SMU is poised for another strong season, showcasing the power of a well-supported quarterback.
