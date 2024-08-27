SMU unveils brand new state-of-the-art football locker room
The SMU Mustangs are rolling with a season-opening win and now a brand-new, cutting-edge locker room.
Housed within the recently completed Garry Weber End Zone Complex at Gerald J. Ford Stadium, the locker room is a significant upgrade designed to enhance the player experience and bolster recruiting efforts.
Gone are the days of cramped quarters and outdated facilities. The new locker room boasts a sleek, modern aesthetic, featuring top-of-the-line amenities to provide players with the utmost comfort and convenience. Each locker is equipped with personalized features and ample storage space.
Beyond the individual lockers, the locker room offers a range of communal spaces designed to foster team camaraderie and create a winning atmosphere. Players can relax and unwind in the spacious lounge area with comfortable seating and large-screen TVs.
The impact of the new locker room is already being felt, both on and off the field. Players are energized by their new surroundings, and recruits will be taking notice of the program's commitment to providing a first-class experience.
With the season already underway, the Mustangs are ready for success in their first season in the ACC, and an upgraded locker room will certainly be beneficial.
