SMU vs. TCU battle for the Iron Skillet set for September 21st on The CW
The highly-anticipated SMU vs. TCU rivalry game, known as the Battle for the Iron Skillet, will kick off at 4 p.m. CT on September 21st at SMU's Gerald J. Ford Stadium. The game will be broadcast nationwide on The CW Network, ensuring a large audience for this exciting matchup.
The Horned Frogs have won the previous two matchups in 2023 and 2022 and lead the all time series 53–42–7.
The CW, a major broadcast network reaching all U.S. television households, offers a variety of entertainment and sports programming.
Viewers in the Dallas-Fort Worth area can tune in to KDAF-TV CW33 to watch the game. The CW's ACC broadcast team, consisting of Thom Brennaman, Max Browne, and Treavor Scales, will provide commentary for the game.
Additionally, fans can catch the action live on The CW App, available for free download on major platforms. The app offers a variety of content, including live sports streaming and on-demand access to popular shows and movies.
