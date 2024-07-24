SMU's dream realized as ACC move marks new era for Mustangs football
SMU's historic move to the ACC is a culmination of years of strategic planning, financial investment, and athletic achievement.
After decades of competing in non-Power Five conferences, the Mustangs have finally secured their spot among the nation's elite football programs. This long-awaited transition represents a significant milestone for the university, showcasing their commitment to building a nationally recognized athletics program.
"A dream come true," said SMU Athletic Director Rick Hart. "This is really the culmination of 37 years of investments and efforts and outcomes, the excitement level is off the charts."
The move, while requiring sacrifices in initial TV revenue, is viewed as a strategic investment in the future. SMU has demonstrated its commitment to competing at the highest level by allocating substantial funds towards facility upgrades, staff salaries, and recruiting efforts.
"We very much view it as an investment," Hart said. "We didn't really give anything up relative to what we had or what we were going to have. We felt confident that from a competitive perspective and a resource perspective, we could make up for it, which is mostly what that fundraising effort is directed toward."
The university has invested heavily in its athletic program over the years, including a $100 million new end zone complex and a $50 million indoor performance center with a full-sized football field.
The recent success of their football program, highlighted by an 11-win season in 2023, further underscores their readiness for this challenge now and in the future.
Already, the Mustangs have seen improvement in recruiting, as three ESPN top 300 prospects have committed to the Mustangs, whereas in previous years, only one would commit.
"There was a caliber of player we just weren't going to get out of high school because those kids want to play on the biggest stage," said Head Coach Rhett Lashlee. "The move to the ACC means we can now compete for the best of the best out of high school. At the same time, we still have the ability to be a transfer destination."
As SMU embarks on this new chapter, their sights are firmly set on ending a long-standing bowl game drought and establishing themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the ACC. With a talented roster, experienced coaching staff, and unwavering support from alumni and fans, the Mustangs are poised to make a lasting impact on their new conference.
The journey to big time college football has been a long and winding one, but for SMU, the destination is finally in sight.