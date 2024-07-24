4 transfer portal players poised to power up SMU in 2024
The SMU Mustangs are gearing up for an exciting 2024 season, and they've strategically utilized the transfer portal to bolster their roster with talented athletes. These four transfer players are expected to make a significant impact on the field and help elevate SMU's performance:
RB Brashard Smith
A dynamic weapon, Smith defies easy categorization. While listed as a running back at SMU, he played receiver at Miami, earning All-ACC honors. His versatility allows him to line up outside, in the slot, or even in the backfield. Most importantly, Smith can flat out fly. His speed and quickness threaten defenses in the passing game and make him a nightmare matchup for opposing tacklers.
Perhaps his most impactful role could be as a punt and kick returner, a position where SMU has struggled recently. Smith averaged an impressive 28.9 yards per return at Miami, including a game-changing 98-yard touchdown and finished with 1946 all-purpose yards in three seasons at Miami.
CB Deuce Harmon
The secondary is already solid, but Harmon adds depth and experience with 18 tackles, 7 pass breakups, and an interception in 2023. Harmon appeared in 27 games, making 11 starts in three seasons at Texas A&M. Harmon was a rated a 4-star prospect and a top 20 recruit out of Denton Guyer.
OL Savion Byrd
Move to a bigger conference and find bigger guys upfront.
SMU's offensive line depth was tested when they lost two starters to the transfer portal, but the Mustangs quickly addressed the need by bringing in Savion Byrd. A transfer from Oklahoma, Byrd is making the transition from guard to tackle and shifting from the left to the right side of the line.
Despite these changes, offensive line coach Garin Justice has been impressed with Byrd's performance during spring practices. Although the Mustangs may be sacrificing some size at the tackle position with Byrd (6-foot-5, 293 pounds), they are gaining a more athletic player who can contribute to a stronger offensive line.
Byrd's success will be crucial for the SMU offense this season. A strong offensive line is essential for any team's offensive production, and Byrd's ability to adapt to his new position will be a key factor.
DT Mike Lockhart
SMU has bolstered its defensive line by welcoming Mike Lockhart, a transfer who brings experience and size to the middle of the defense. Lockhart has previously played as a nose tackle but is expected to primarily line up as a defensive tackle alongside Booker this season. His ability to play both positions adds valuable versatility to the Mustangs' defense.
Lockhart's size (6-foot-4, 317 pounds) adds a new dimension to the SMU defense, which was already improved last season. The defensive line was the foundation of that success, and Lockhart's presence in the middle is expected to further solidify their performance.