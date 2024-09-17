Rhett Lashlee looks forward to Iron Skillet Matchup after bye week
It's rivalry week for SMU Mustangs head coach Rhett Lashlee and his team. He addressed the media Tuesday, sharing his thoughts ahead of the highly anticipated Iron Skillet matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs this weekend.
Lashlee acknowledged the historical significance of the rivalry, stating, "It’s been played over 100 time so it’s important to a lot of people."
Reflecting on TCU's recent game against UCF, Lashlee said, "I think it confirmed what we thought we knew, they’re a really talented football team." He praised quarterback Josh Hoover and receiver JP Richardson, calling them "as good of two football players as we're going to play all year."
Regarding TCU's defense, Lashlee described them as "athletic, fast, aggressive, [and] confident." He specifically highlighted their tendency to blitz and the strength of their linebacking core.
When asked about the impact of the bye week on preparations for the rivalry game, Lashlee remained focused.
"I think if we play well it helped, if we don't play well it didn't help," he remarked. "We're eager to play and try to play our best game of the year."
Lashlee also addressed the recent quarterback change, expressing confidence in new starter Kevin Jennings.
"I just want to see him go out and be Kevin and trust the guys around him. He doesn't have to be Superman."
Despite the rivalry's impending end in a couple of years, Lashlee emphasized the team's focus on the present. "We're worried about trying to play good football and get a win," he stated.
Overall, Lashlee conveyed a sense of optimism and readiness. He acknowledged the challenges posed by TCU, but also expressed confidence in his team's ability to compete and play their best football.
