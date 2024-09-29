Rhett Lashlee reflects on historic victory over Florida State
The SMU Mustangs' 42-16 win over Florida State had head coach Rhett Lashlee basking in the glow of his team's victory. SMU's first-ever win against an ACC opponent marked a significant milestone for the program.
"It's a surreal feeling," Lashlee admitted. "To be able to come out here and beat a team like Florida State, a national brand, it's something we've been dreaming about for years. Our players, our coaches, our fans, everyone has been working so hard towards this moment."
Lashlee was particularly impressed by his team's defensive performance which held FSU to 295 total yards and recorded three interceptions.
"I don't know what to say about our defense," Lashlee said. "They keep responding. That's what we want to do. We wanted to play physical again and we wanted to just keep responding and they did that. Our defense was absolutely dominant. They forced turnovers, stopped the run, and just played at an elite level. It's a testament to the hard work and dedication of our defensive staff and players."
On the offensive side, quarterback Kevin Jennings continued to impress. Jennings finished the night going 16/23 for 254 yards and three touchdowns.
"Kevin is a special talent," Lashlee gushed. "He's got a great arm, he's mobile, and he's a leader. He's making plays, and he's making our offense go."
Lashlee also commended the running backs for their contributions, as they played a crucial role in establishing a potent rushing attack. The team amassed 226 yards on the ground out of SMU's total of 480 yards for the night, with Brashard Smith leading the way with 129 yards.
"Our running backs are doing a great job," he said. "They're physical, they're elusive, and they're making big plays. It's a balanced offense, and that's what we want."
The victory over Florida State was a major statement for SMU, and it has the potential to be a springboard for future success.
"This is a big win for our program," Lashlee said. "It validates what we're doing here, and it shows that we can compete with anyone in the country."
As the Mustangs look ahead to the rest of the season, Lashlee is confident in his team's ability to continue to improve.
