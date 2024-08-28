SMU Women's basketball unveils 2024-2025 non-conference slate
SMU Women's Basketball announces 2024-2025 non-conference schedule featuring matchups against NCAA & WNIT tournament teams.
In this story:
Head Coach Toyelle Wilson revealed the SMU women's basketball team's non-conference matchups for the 2024-2025 season.
The Mustangs will face formidable opponents, including Texas Tech, Arizona State, Minnesota, and Missouri, before embarking on their inaugural ACC journey.
Key Highlights
- Tough Competition: The schedule features four NCAA or WNIT tournament teams, ensuring a challenging start to the season.
- Home Opener: The Mustangs tip off the season with a three-game home stretch against N.C. A&T, Old Dominion, and Western Michigan.
- Briann January Classic: SMU travels to Tempe, Arizona, to compete against Arizona State and Minnesota in this tournament.
- SEC Challenge: A road game against Missouri highlights the team's participation in the SEC/ACC Challenge.
- Home Finale: The Mustangs conclude their non-conference schedule by hosting Texas Tech in Moody Coliseum.
Season Ticket Information
Secure your seats for the inaugural ACC season! New this season, fans can purchase reserved courtside and loge seating. Season ticket and parking maps are available now. Don't miss the action as SMU women's basketball enters a new era!
-Enjoy More SMU News from SMU on SI--
How to watch SMU vs. Houston Christian: Live stream, TV channel, Time
6 Mustangs among PFFs top graded Week 0 players
Published