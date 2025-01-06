#2 South Carolina Earns Eighth Straight Victory
South Carolina continues to show dominance aftter defeating Mississippi State to earn its 14 win of the season.
Sophomore Tessa Johnson led the way for the Gamecocks offensively with 22 points, hitting 4/6 from beyond the arc, and adding two assists. Johnson's four made threes tied her career high and helped South Carolina take the lead against the Bulldogs.
Chloe Kitts earned her fourth double-double of the year positng 17 points and 10 rebounds, adding four assists. Raven Johnson got it done on both sides of the court scoring nine points, dishing out five assists, grabbing five rebounds, and tying a career-high with five steals.
This is the Gamecocks' eighth straight victory since losing to top ranked UCLA on November 24. The win over the Bulldogs is the 49th straight regualr season SEC win, extending it's SEC record.
South Carolina's next game will come against the 9-6 Texas A&M Aggies on Thursday January 9 at 5:00 pm (ET).
