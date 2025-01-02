4-Star WR Donovan Murph, Cousin of Alshon Jeffery, Commits to the Gamecocks
South Carolina has secured a major win on the recruiting trail with the commitment of 4-star wide receiver Donovan Murph. The Columbia, South Carolina, native and cousin of Gamecock legend Alshon Jeffery announced his decision to stay home and play for the Gamecocks, choosing them over Clemson and Colorado.
Murph, a member of the class of 2025 after reclassifying from 2026, put up eye-popping numbers in 2024. He hauled in 96 receptions for 1,328 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging 13.8 yards per catch. His skillset and ability to make explosive plays have made him one of the most coveted wide receivers in the nation.
The decision to stay home carries extra significance for Murph, who grew up in Columbia watching his cousin Alshon Jeffery dominate at South Carolina. Now, he’ll look to carry on the family legacy by making his own mark in garnet and black.
Murph’s recruitment was highly competitive, as he held 31 offers from powerhouse programs like Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, and Miami. His commitment is another major victory for Shane Beamer and his staff as they continue to build momentum with top-tier talent.
With Murph’s elite skillset and his deep ties to the program, he has the potential to become the next great wide receiver for the Gamecocks. Fans in Columbia will certainly be counting down the days until he steps onto the field at Williams-Brice Stadium.
