BREAKING: Cole Messina Named A Second-Team All-SEC Selection By League Coaches

Andrew Lyon

Gators utility Jac Caglianone (14) with the catch at first for the out against Gamecocks catcher Cole Messina (19) in Game 2 of the NCAA Super Regional against Florida, Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Condron Family Ballpark in Gainesville, Florida.
Gators utility Jac Caglianone (14) with the catch at first for the out against Gamecocks catcher Cole Messina (19) in Game 2 of the NCAA Super Regional against Florida, Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Condron Family Ballpark in Gainesville, Florida. / Cyndi Chambers / USA TODAY NETWORK

Columbia, SC, isn't known for having many moose scouring the area. However, South Carolina's baseball program is proud to say they've had one roaming the backstop of Founders Park over the past two years: junior Cole Messina. Messina is the heart and soul of the team, always encouraging the pitchers on the mound during tough at-bats and acting as a field general for the rest of the team as far as their field alignment is concerned.

Those intangibles and subsequent statistics that came with them led to the Gamecock being named a Second-Team All-SEC selection on Monday afternoon by the league's head coaches. It's the second time in his career that Cole has earned a regular-season honor, as he was named a First-team selection in 2023. Messina finished the regular season with a line of .312/.424/.653, sixteen homers, 53 runs batted in, and caught ten baserunners attempting to steal a base, the latter of which ranked second in SEC for the entire season.

