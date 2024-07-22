Gamecock Digest

Former Gamecock Whit Merrifield signs with Braves

Isaiah Collins

Jul 7, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Whit Merrifield (9) after an inning against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park.
Jul 7, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Whit Merrifield (9) after an inning against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. / Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Former South Carolina star and MLB all-star Whit Merrifield signed with the Atlanta Braves for the remainder of the 2024 season, 

The news comes after it was announced all-star second baseman Ozzie Albies will miss an estimated eight weeks with a fractured wrist.  Merrifield will likely compete for time at second base with the Braves second ranked prospect, and the 98th ranked prospect in all of MLB, Nacho Alvarez.  

Merrifield is coming off of a rough stint with the Philadelphia Phillies in which he batted just .199 with an OPS of just .572 through 53 games before being released by the team on July 12.  Although he is in the midst of a career worst season, just a year ago Merrifield posted a .272 batting average with 11 home runs and 26 stolen bases in 145 games for the Toronto Blue Jays. 

While the memories might seem distant, Merrifield was once a standout player for the Gamecocks. During his time in Columbia, Merrifield batted .329 in 195 games, and set a South Carolina school record in 2010 with a 26 game hitting street. However, he is most remembered for his series clinching walk-off RBI single in the 2010 College World Series against the UCLA Bruins.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published
Isaiah Collins

ISAIAH COLLINS

Home/Baseball