How To Watch: NCAA Baseball Tournament Selection Show
After going on their deepest SEC Tournament run since the 2017 season, the year before Mark Kingston taking over as head coach, South Carolina's baseball team is now back home waiting to hear their name called on Selection Monday. There are only two things that Gamecock fans can bank on: Carolina will be in the field, but they likely won't be a national seed hosting a regional.
Instead, the Gamecocks will likely try to play spoiler in another regional, which happens much more frequently in college baseball than one might think. In the past three NCAA Tournaments, 17 of the 48 Regionals (35.4%) have seen a No. 2 seed or lower emerge victorious. South Carolina did this in Kingston's first year back in 2018 when they knocked out East Carolina in the Greenville Regional as a No. 2 seed.
- Day: Monday, May 27th, 2024
- Time: 12 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
