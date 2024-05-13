ICYMI: South Carolina Plummets In D1Baseball.com's Latest Top 25 Poll Release
After getting swept by the then-No. 15 Georgia Bulldogs this past weekend, the South Carolina Gamecocks felt the brunt of that series loss once again on Monday morning when D1Baseball.com slotted them at No. 24 in their Top 25 rankings, an 11-spot drop compared to last week. The ranking is indicative of the current situation Mark Kingston's squad is in, as their regional hosting odds are now showered in doubt, and fans are wondering if these late-season snides will become even more of a troubling trend moving forward.
Six SEC teams rank ahead of the Gamecocks in D1Baseball's Top 25 poll, with the Bulldogs shooting up to No. 9 and the top three being entirely comprised of conference foes, with Arkansas at No. 3, Kentucky at No. 2 and Carolina's final regular season opponent, the Tennessee Volunteers, coming in at No. 1. Based on this same poll, Carolina has played seven of the top nine teams in the country.
