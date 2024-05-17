Mark Kingston On The Biggest Difference In Game 1 At No. 1 Tennessee: 'They Ran The Ball Out Of The Ballpark'
The South Carolina Gamecocks' late-season losing streak continued on Thursday night against the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers after they fell in game one by a score of 9-3. Although Mark Kingston's squad statistically matched their SEC opponent in several areas, they lost by at least six runs for the third straight conference game. After the game, Kingston was asked how the game got away from Carolina, and he pointed to one simple reason.
"They started hitting some homers. That's how it got away from us. I know the score doesn't indicate it, but I thought we played pretty well. I mean, the defenses both played well with no errors. They had nine hits, [and] we had eight, but they ran the ball out of the ballpark today a lot like Georgia did last week and that was the difference."
It has yet to be announced who will start for the Gamecocks when the series continues. Game two will begin later tonight at 6:30 PM ET and 5:30 CT and will be streamed live on SEC Network Plus.
