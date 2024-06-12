South Carolina Baseball Has Two Players Receive Postseason Awards
South Carolina’s baseball program celebrated on June 11 as junior catcher Cole Messina and sophomore outfielder Ethan Petry were named to the ABCA/Rawlings All-Atlantic Region teams. Junior catcher Cole Messina, from Summerville, S.C., earned a spot on the First Team, while sophomore outfielder Ethan Petry, from Land O’ Lakes, Fla., was named to the Third Team.
Messina has been pivotal for the Gamecocks both defensively and offensively. He posted a .335 batting average, 18 home runs, 65 RBIs, 10 stolen bases, and an impressive .420 on-base percentage. His performance at the plate has made him a standout. He is also eligible for All-America honors, set to be announced on June 14. The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association also named Messina Hitter of the Month for May, recognizing his performance during postseason play.
Petry has made significant contributions as well. He recorded a .312 batting average, 15 home runs, 55 RBIs, 8 stolen bases, and a .395 on-base percentage. His selection underscores his potential and promise for the future.
These accomplishments come alongside a significant coaching change, with former LSU head coach Paul Mainieri taking the helm. The team looks to overcome this transition and build on their successes under Mainieri’s experienced leadership. The University of South Carolina community awaits the All-America announcements. Gamecock fans should look forward to the future for these two outstanding ballplayers.
