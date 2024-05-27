South Carolina Baseball Regional Set, Gamecocks Headed to Raleigh
The South Carolina Gamecocks's immediate future and first-round location for the College Baseball tournament have been announced.
The South Carolina Gamecocks finished a (36-23) season in which they battled in the sport's toughest conferences in the SEC, where they finished (13-17). A (3-2) record at the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama, however, shows they have the ability to compete with anyone in this sport at this time of the year. They are hardened and battle-tested.
Now, they know where they will be headed in their first-round regional.
South Carolina headed to Raleigh (NC State) Regional
1. NC State
2. South Carolina
3. James Madison
4. Bryant
Entering Monday afternoon's announcements, South Carolina held the 20th overall RPI and was projected to be joining the North Carolina regional.
"I'll just go ahead and say in my opinion, every team in our league that gets to the regionals will have a chance to go to Omaha. I don't think there's any question about that. So it's going to be a matter of who gets good draws, who's in a spot where they're playing hot against teams that maybe are not quite as hot, but every team in our league that gets to a regional will have a chance to go to Omaha." South Carolina head coach Mark Kingston on the Gamecocks' chances.
